Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $69.34 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

