Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) vs. Dover Motorsports (OTCMKTS:DVD) Critical Review

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Dover Motorsports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $110,000.00 231.61 -$2.59 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $47.02 million 1.43 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -68.61% -9.95% -9.59% Dover Motorsports 14.52% 6.11% 4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kidoz and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Kidoz on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

