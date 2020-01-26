Kimbell Royalty Partners LP to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 730.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 700.0%.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

