Kin (KIN) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Allbit and COSS. Kin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $27,117.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Mercatox, DDEX, Allbit, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

