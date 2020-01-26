Kin Price Up 55.3% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC and COSS. Kin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $25,323.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.03218208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00204186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Mercatox, Stellarport, COSS, YoBit, Bancor Network, Allbit, IDEX, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

