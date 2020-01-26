Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,099 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

