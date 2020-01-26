KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

KGFHY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KGFHY stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

