Kleros Market Capitalization Hits $3.41 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

