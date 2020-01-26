Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 87.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after buying an additional 997,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 63,819 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

