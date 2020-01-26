Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

KRA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Kraton has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $665.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kraton by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 168,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kraton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

