Krios Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $5,251.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

