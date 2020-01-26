KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Down 1.6% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $85.56 million and $8.23 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00012273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

