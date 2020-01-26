L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $4,397,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

