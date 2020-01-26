Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 1,745,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,101. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,374.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

