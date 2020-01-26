Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce sales of $465.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.60 million and the highest is $466.41 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $427.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

