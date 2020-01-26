Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $32,725.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 61.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

