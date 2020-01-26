LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $53,239.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $53,239.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 649,075,700 coins and its circulating supply is 301,288,999 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

