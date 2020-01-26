LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE LCII opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Man Group plc raised its position in LCI Industries by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LCI Industries by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 96,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

