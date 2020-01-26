LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,449.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025418 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006180 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 250.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

