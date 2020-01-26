Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.46 Million

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $422.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.40 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $473.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $989.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

