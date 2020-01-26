Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) vs. Telekom Austria (NASDAQ:TKAGY) Financial Review

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 6.99% 12.58% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telekom Austria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.77 billion 2.66 N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.24 billion 1.03 $287.33 million $0.85 19.04

Telekom Austria has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B beats Telekom Austria on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

