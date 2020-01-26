Lightpaycoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $5,404.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

