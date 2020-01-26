LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $402,363.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $402,363.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,789,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,350,238 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

