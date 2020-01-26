Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0109

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $470,431.00 and $42,668.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

