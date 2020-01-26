Liquidity Network (LQD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,678.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $500,003.00 and $45,678.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

