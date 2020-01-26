LiteBitcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $4,897.00 and $14.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

