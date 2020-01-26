Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Braziliex and HitBTC. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $106,343.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.97 or 0.02766912 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,367.18 or 0.96509282 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,665,457 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Exrates, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

