Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0057

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.74 million and $95,503.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.02814111 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,152.43 or 0.96308894 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,587,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

