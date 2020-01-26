Litecred Hits Market Capitalization of $12,787.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Litecred has a market capitalization of $12,787.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.01297101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00211086 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073187 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.