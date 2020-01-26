LiteDoge Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $135,136.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,716.48 or 2.06773562 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027852 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

