LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,519.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $365,068.00 and $76,519.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00332272 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002227 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

