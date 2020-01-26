LockTrip Market Capitalization Tops $7.29 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.29 million and $11,868.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005673 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008062 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

