Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $15.28 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $16,948.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,464.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.01930397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.03813772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00647439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00748939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00102182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010710 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00623706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,486,554 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

