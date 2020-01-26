Loom Network Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DEx.top, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,424,147 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbe, DragonEX, GOPAX, Tidex, Poloniex, DDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, YoBit, Allbit, Binance, CoinExchange, Hotbit, DEx.top, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

