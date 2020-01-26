Loopring Trading Down 0.8% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Loopring has a total market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Upbit, Bithumb, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit, DragonEX, AirSwap, IDAX, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx, OTCBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

