Loopring Trading Down 3.2% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Upbit and Tokenomy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, YoBit, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, IDAX, Gate.io, AirSwap, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

