Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,700 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

