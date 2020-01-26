LRM Coin Trading Down 29.3% This Week (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $674.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Escodex, CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.