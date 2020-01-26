LUNA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, KuCoin, GOPAX and Bittrex. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, GOPAX, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

