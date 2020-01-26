Lunyr (LUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.91 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010631 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BigONE, Liqui and Gate.io. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3.91 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, Huobi, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, BiteBTC, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

