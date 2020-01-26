LUXCoin (LUX) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $858,272.00 and approximately $10,178.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

