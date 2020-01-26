M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

MDC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. 412,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,242,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,069,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

