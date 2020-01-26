Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $562,002.00 and approximately $3,979.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.05647425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033599 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,335,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

