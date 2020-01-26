Maker Price Down 6.7% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $470.25 or 0.05550765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, GOPAX and Switcheo Network. Maker has a market cap of $464.91 million and $3.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,642 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinMex, OKEx, Bibox, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.