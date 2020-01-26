Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post sales of $147.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.15 million to $147.90 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.17 million to $612.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.37 million, with estimates ranging from $649.89 million to $651.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $10,287,000.

MANH opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

