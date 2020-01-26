Manna Trading Up 3.4% This Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $190,829.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,441.49 or 0.98375936 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,614,443 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,601 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

