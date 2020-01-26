MARK.SPACE One Day Volume Reaches $109.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and COSS. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $590,459.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000556 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000880 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BTC-Alpha, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

