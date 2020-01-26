MarteXcoin (MXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $25,341.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $25,341.00 and $56.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006782 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003891 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028520 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,888,666 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.