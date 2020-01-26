MassGrid (MGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, MassGrid has traded 149.2% higher against the dollar. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.01948211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.19 or 0.04141545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00654876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00741296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00107052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010399 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00634237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,759,817 coins and its circulating supply is 76,368,517 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

