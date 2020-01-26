MassGrid Price Up 138.9% Over Last 7 Days (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. In the last week, MassGrid has traded up 138.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,463.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01937223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.03894761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00647517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00750024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00103214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010740 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00619958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,751,367 coins and its circulating supply is 76,360,067 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

